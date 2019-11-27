Treat of the Day: CSHS robotics team sees success with 6-foot tall robot

Some robotics club students at College Station High School are gearing up to compete on a national level.

Team Kinetic recently won a local qualifier for the national robotics competition that will be held in April.

Team member Sayuni Dharmasena told News 3 that while the team had achieved a high level of success--and they wanted to share that news with the public.

That's exactly what they did on First News at Four, bringing their 6-foot tall fully functional robot to the set for a live demonstration. See the video player above for the full segment with Team Kinetic from College Station High School.