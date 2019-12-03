Treat of the Day: Joe Don Warren named fire chief for Brazos County precinct 4

Joe Don Warren was recently sworn in as the first full time paid fire chief for Brazos County Precinct 4.

Warren previously served 10 years as a rescue specialist with Texas Task Force 1, one of 28 federal teams under FEMA's National Urban Search and Rescue system.

In more than three decades with the College Station Fire Department, Warren has worked in a variety of roles as a firefighter, operator, lieutenant, captain, battalion chief and assistant chief of administration.

