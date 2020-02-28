Treat of the Day: A&M Consolidated HS Debaters move on to state

Six members of the A&M Consolidated High School debate team recently qualified for the National Speech and Debate Association (NSDA) national competition.

By earning one of the top spots in their respective category at the Yellow Rose District Qualifying Tournament, these students will compete at nationals in Albuquerque in June.

The following students will be representing AMCHS and our NSDA District at Nationals in Albuquerque in June:

Celine Choi - Congressional Debate

Bella Nolan - Congressional Debate

Allen Zhang - International Extemporaneous Speaking

Ruby Perry-Mize - Original Oratory

Srikar Satish and Lars Deutz - Public Forum Debate

The team placed second overall in the Congressional Debate Sweepstakes and in Overall Sweepstakes while earning the district’s “Leading Chapter Award.”