Treat of the Day: AMCHS football wins donation

The A&M Consolidated High School football team's season may have ended months ago, but they scored a big win yesterday.

The Dave Campbell Football program and Suddenlink teamed up to present the school with a check for $2500.

A&M Consolidated competed against four other schools to prove their football team had the best connections both on and off the field.

The school held a pep rally yesterday afternoon for the event to honor the hard work of the football players and students who rallied together to win the honor!