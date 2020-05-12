Treat of the Day: Aaron Gneiding wins Jane Stallings Award

A big congratulations to Aaron Gneiding who recently received the 2020 Jane Stallings Student Service Award.

The award recognizes outstanding senior education undergraduate students who have demonstrated exceptional service and commitment to the teaching profession. The honor includes both a certificate and a $1,000 cash award.

Gneiding is an army veteran and recently finished a yearlong clinical residency program called aggieTERM.

As a resident teacher at Bryan ISD's Fannin Elementary, he created a template for students to write letters to service members in honor of Veteran's Day.

Aaron is set to become a full-time teacher in Bryan ISD in the fall at Crockett Elementary.