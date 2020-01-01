Treat of the Day: Aggie Wranglers at the Winter Classic

The Aggie Wranglers brought their country and western dance expertise to thousands of hockey fans on New Year's Day.

The group performed pregame and throughout the 2020 Winter Classic hosted at the Cotton Bowl.

The game featured the Dallas Stars taking on the Nashville Predators.

The Aggie Wranglers are a country and western dance team founded in 1984.

They have performed all over the world for various events including at the white house for President George Bush.

They also teach over 2,000 students, faculty, staff, and community members every year how to two-step, waltz, and polka in our distinctive style of country western dance.

