Treat of the Day: Aggie, BCS native named a military Spouse of the Year

Hana Romer was raised in Bryan-College Station, graduated from A&M Consolidated High School, and earned her bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University.

Hana went on to serve in the Marine Corps for 10 years. That is where she met her now-spouse, Nicholas Romer, another Aggie graduate.

Now, Hana has been named the 2020 Armed Forces Insurance Marine Corps Air Station Yuma Spouse of the Year. She is stationed with her husband at MCAS Yuma in Arizona.

From a press release:

"While at Texas A&M, [Romer] discovered a community of student veterans, and developed a passion for the unique obstacles that women veterans face, as well as the everyday challenges of military families. As the wife of a Purple Heart recipient and mother of two military children, Hana continues to raise awareness about PTSD, Traumatic Brain Injury, and support for military children. In 2019, she was selected to be one of 14 advisory board members for the Military Family Advisory Network. Through the Military Family Advisory Network, she has the opportunity to collaborate with other leaders and influencers in the military community to raise awareness about issues that continue to affect military families across the world."

If you want to vote Romer into the next round of Military Spouse of the Year, see the related links.