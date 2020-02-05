Treat of the Day: Aggieland Saturday

On Saturday, the Texas A&M admissions department will be hosting Aggieland Saturday across campus.

The program invites prospective students and the community alike to join Texas A&M students and faculty in a day of fun and welcoming.

The program aims to benefit the greater community too.

Event organizers are asking you to help out by donating non-perishable food items to help eliminate hunger in the Brazos Valley community.

You can check out all the great events happening at Aggieland Saturday by going to their website in our related links section.