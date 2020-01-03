Treat of the Day: Alex Caruso all star voting

Los Angeles Laker Alex Caruso may not have the flashiest statistics but that's not stopping the fans from falling in love with him.

While the former Aggie is averaging less than one half of playing time per game, he is currently eighth in the fan all-star voting in the NBA's western conference.

In the first returns for fan voting, the College Station native garnered more than 90,000 votes.

All-star fan voting ends Jan. 20 so it's not too late to go vote for Caruso.

