Treat of the Day: American Legion Post 159 turns 100

Commander Tom Marty joined First News at Four to represent American Legion Post 159 as our Treat of the Day.

Post 159 turns 100 years old today!

Commander Marty tells us that on Feb. 6, 1920, The Eagle ran an ad asking for local World War I veterans to come together and start and American Legion post.

Among the men who responded were community founders Travis Bryan and John Caldwell.

Commander Marty attributes the success of the post to tradition.

"We still hold true to the four pillars fo the American Legion," Marty says, "which is veteran rehabilitation, children and youth, national security, and Americanism."

The post will be having a celebration this evening at the post's headquarters featuring the Brazos Valley Chorale.