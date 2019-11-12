Treat of the Day: Arts Council of the Brazos Valley names new director

The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley has named a new executive director, Sheree Boegner.

Boegner is well-known in the community for her work with Phoebe's Home and the popular event Sassy Shoe Social. She is currently pursuing a degree related to non-profit management at the Texas A&M Bush School of Government and Public Service.

Boegner is also a 2019 KBTX Jefferson Award winner for her public service.

The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley was founded in 1971 to organize local arts advocacy through direct funding.