Treat of the Day: Bryan native brings Hollywood back to her hometown

Actress and co-producer of the upcoming film "Rekindling Christmas," Ashley Atwood will be returning to her hometown of Bryan to shoot the new movie.

Atwood has starred in several notable films including the 2019 mystery/thriller "The Poison Rose."

On Friday, Jan. 3, Atwood and the crew of "Rekindling Christmas" will be filming scenes in Downtown Bryan, and she is calling for locals to be extras.

If you would like to be a part of the fun, producers ask that you wear cold-weather or holiday attire.

No set time has been announced for the shoot, but they will be doing it in conjunction with the City of Bryan and First Friday events which run 5 to 11 p.m.