Treat of the Day: Audrey Schmidt wins big at 4-H photo contest

Washington County was well represented in the San Antonio Youth Day Photography Contest by their 4-H Photography Club Members.

Audrey Schmidt took home a Best of Show award, and First places, in Night Photography, Catch-All and Dominant Color categories.

But that's not all! Audrey took home second place in the Sports category and five third places as well.

As if that's not enough, she was a Chairman's Choice Reserve Champion and took first place in the Motion/Action category.