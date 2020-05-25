Treat of the Day: BCS Aggie Quarterback Club donation

The Bryan College Station Aggie Quarterback Club donated $10,000 to the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund last week.

The BCS Aggie Quarterback Club is a group of avid Texas A&M Football supporters that meet weekly during the football season to share a meal and listen to the Texas A&M Football coaches and players discuss the prior and upcoming weeks' games.

The donation was made by the club from its loyal members who attend weekly and pay dues, as well as the generous donation of time by the Texas A&M Football coaches and players.

Membership in the BCS Aggie Quarterback Club is open to the public and the group says they are always welcoming new members. Click here for more information.