Treat of the Day: BCSO deputy named 100 Club Officer of the Year

Brazos County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jayson Lyday was awarded the 100 Club Officer of the Year and a Life Saving Medal from the Brazos County Sheriff's Office.

In October of 2019, Lyday received a call referencing a welfare concern of an individual who was in a state of mental crisis.

Reports show that Lyday was able to find the person who was in a "weakened state and was experiencing a serious medical emergency."

"Deputy Lyday responded with quick and decisive action which undoubtedly saved the life of the individual," states a release from BCSO.

Lyday is the fourth Brazos County deputy in the past three years to be awarded the 100 Club's Officer of the Year award.