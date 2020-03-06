Treat of the Day: BJHS Flow Time STEAM class wins

Brenham Junior High's Flow Time STEAM Class took home first place at the Cities in Space Competition sponsored by STEAMSPACE Education Outreach on Feb. 28 in Austin.

In the Emerging Technology - Middle School category, one of the Brenham Junior High teams took home the gold.

From right to left they are Harry Pham, Brandon Schultz, Dylan Taylor, and David Carranza.

Another BJHS team took home second in the Emerging Technology - Middle School Category.

The competition places special emphasis on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) Education and Project-Based Learning to create the scientists, artists, engineers and innovators of tomorrow.

