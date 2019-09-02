Treat of the Day: BPD's Andrea Schooler retires

Andrea "AC" Schooler with the Bryan Police Department recently retired after 18 years of service.

She started with Bryan in 2001 and was reassigned to the Brazos County Special Investigation Unit and eventually transferred to the Criminal Intelligence Unit as a Gang specialist.

She received many recognitions throughout the years including 'field training officer of the year', and numerous police commendations.

But she's not done just yet.

She will begin her career as a Licensed Professional Counselor in September.