Treat of the Day: BTU Calendar artwork submissions open

For over 25 years, Bryan Texas Utilities' annual calendar has featured the artwork of elementary students and this year, despite COVID-19, is no different.

They're currently accepting all artwork from kids enrolled in kindergarten through fourth grade that live in the BTU service area.

This year's theme is "How is Electricity Important?"

You can submit online, here, or via mail to:

City of Bryan

Attn: BTU Kids Calendar

P.O. Box 1000

Bryan, TX 77805

They will be accepting submissions for the 2021 calendar until May 2.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to Meagan Brown at mbrown@btutilities.com or by phone at (979) 821-5859.