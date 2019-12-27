Treat of the Day: BTU calendar kids

BTU calendar contest-winning Bryan ISD students joined First News at Four as our Treat of the Day.

Kids submitted their own hand-drawn pictures of how electricity is made.

Megan Brown, a spokesperson for BTU, says the contest is meant to inspire kids to learn about STEM, and especially electricity.

Kids say the contest was a fun way to be creative while thinking about science.

And, as Karla Castilo learned, while they may be young now, these kids will be the grown-ups changing the world tomorrow.

The winners will have their pictures featured in the 2020 BTU calendar.

