Treat of the Day: Blinn College instructors honored with Teaching Excellence Awards

These four instructors with the Blinn College District are being honored for insuring students turn out to be successful in their careers.

Drama Instructor Jennifer Patrick, Foreign Languages Professor Nilsa Pérez-Cabrera, Health Information Technology Instructor Brenda Walker, and English Professor Audrey Wick are all recipients of the 2019 Teaching Excellence Awards.

The four provide an eclectic background of knowledge and experience for students and are often recognized for their innovative ways of teaching.

KBTX, along with Blinn College, congratulates these four on success and thanks for your commitment to educating the next generation.

