It's stock show and rodeo season... so we've got another bunch of smart students to feature as our Treat of the Day.

The Brazos County 4H club recently competed in the Houston Stock Show and Rodeo's beef quiz bowl.

In this tournament-style contest, teams are tested on their overall knowledge of beef cattle production, including nutrition, reproduction and cuts of beef.

The Brazos County 4H team finished as the runners up and earned the title of reserve champions.