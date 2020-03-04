Treat of the Day: Brazos County 4H members win scholarships

Hard work pays off... literally!

Five Brazos County 4H members each earned a scholarship worth $10,000 for their outstanding performances at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

From left to right:

Braden Stutts won Grand Champion in the Red Brangus Heifer category. Miranda Skagg took home Grand Champion in Simbrah Heifer. Meagan Mcmurray placed first in the Meat Skillathon Contest. Cassie Brown won 1st place in the Meat Judging Contest. Madison Colvin earned 1st place in the Swine Skillathon Contest.