Brazos County first responders wanted to acknowledge the nurses and staff that are working so hard to help those affected by the COVID-19.

So the Brazos County First Responders Association made a $2,000 donation to the CHI St. Joseph Health Foundation.

The Foundation will use the donation to buy gift cards for all the CHI St. Joseph staff to local restaurants.

A great gift for those on the frontline will come back to benefit our local small business owners.