Treat of the Day: Brazos County JP honored by alma mater

Brazos County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Judge Rick Hill received recognition from his alma mater high school this week.

Hill was selected to represent Brazoswood High School on Brazosport ISD's Wall of Fame.

Hill graduated from Brazoswood High in 1976 and went on to earn his bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Texas A&M University.

In addition to being a justice of the peace, Hill also serves as president-elect of the Justices of the Peace and Constables Association of Texas.

