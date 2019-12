This past weekend, the Brazos Valley Panthers U-14 girl's soccer team won the Texas Southern District title to advance to the Texas state championship final.

The girls won all three games in the district round holding each team to a shutout.

The team will be competing for the state title in San Antonio on Saturday, December 14th.

A new U-14 girl's soccer champion will be crowned on Sunday.

Congrats and good luck to the Panthers.