The Brenham Cubs Special Olympics Unified Team traveled to San Marcos to compete in the Area 13 competition.

The team had a great showing an earned bronze medal overall.

“The team did an awesome job supporting each other,” said Brenham ISD Special Olympics Coordinator Angela Moore. “This team truly showed unity and teamwork, assisting every player in scoring points.”

With the win, the team earns an invitation to the state competition in Grapevine late next month.