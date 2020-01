The Brenham High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps Drill Team earned the title of Meet Champions by placing first overall at the Buda High School Drill Meet on Saturday.

Cadets earned first place honors in Inspection, Unarmed Regulation, and Unarmed Exhibition.

The team placed second in Female Physical Training, Armed Regulation, and Armed Exhibition.

They'll travel to Dayton next weekend for their next drill meet.