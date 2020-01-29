Treat of the Day: Brenham ISD MCJROTC wins two in a row

Someone call Drake because the Brenham ISD Marine Corps, Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps is going Back to Back!

The drill team notched their second straight Overall Drill Meet Championship while competing against 19 schools at the Dayton High School Drill Meet this weekend.

The Female Color Guard, the Inspection Team, the Armed Drill Team all placed first in their respective categories.

Individual cadets receiving honors were Tom Sengphet for Best Overall Armed Commander and Kylee Adams for Best Overall Female Commander.

It seems like, in the words of D-J Khaled, all they do is win!