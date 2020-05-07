Treat of the Day: Brenham ISD students nationally recognized

Three Brenham High School seniors have been selected for the National Scholastic Press Association's Honor Roll of Student Journalists.

They are:

Shyiannah Fisher - Editor-in-Chief - 2020 Brenhamite Yearbook

Azuzena Mondragon-Jaimes - Assistant Editor-in-Chief - 2020 Brenhamite Yearbook

Delaney Duran - Design Editor - 2020 Brenhamite Yearbook

“As editors of the Brenhamite 2020 yearbook, these three students excel at leadership, scholarship and character,” said BHS yearbook teacher Kim Lynch. “We are proud to have them represent Brenham High School journalism.”

National Scholastic Press Association, the nation’s largest association for high school, junior high and middle school journalists, has inducted approximately 1,300 high school scholars and student journalists into its 2020 Journalism Honor Roll. In addition to serving for at least two years on a student media staff in broadcast, newspaper, magazine, online or yearbook, the students have earned a 3.5 or higher grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.

All Honor Roll inductees will receive a certificate of recognition and will be listed in the association’s Best of the High School Press, a yearly publication showcasing the winners in the association’s student media competitions.

All three are also eligible to wear a special honor cord at graduation.