Four Brenham ISD students were selected to be monument scholars at the Texas Independence Day ceremony at the Brazos-on-the-Washington.

The kids were given the task of writing an essay on the topic: "A Texas Figure Who Inspires Me Most."

Top essays were chosen by the staff of the historical site.

Faith Sartor, Samantha Robinson, Rylee Davis, and Lillian Gonzales all got the honor of placing a wreath on the monument at Independence Hall over the weekend.