Treat of the Day: Brenham MCJROTC Drill Team wins third straight championship

Brenham ISD Press Release:

The Brenham High School MCJROTC Drill Team earned its third straight championship at the Tomball Memorial Drill Meet this past weekend.

The cadets placed first in inspection, male physical fitness, and female physical fitness.

The Armed Regulation Drill Team, commanded by Tom Sengphet, placed first. The Armed Exhibition Drill Team, commanded by Wyatt Trevino, placed first. The Unarmed Regulation Drill Team, commanded by Alex Perez, placed second. The Unarmed Exhibition Drill Team, commanded by Sierra Hill, placed third. Female Color Guard, commanded by Amira Manry, placed second.

The team competes at Pasadena High School on Saturday, February 15.

