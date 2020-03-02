Treat of the Day: Bryan HS softball wins number 700

With some great wins to start the weekend, the Bryan High School softball team solidified their position as one of the most dominant teams in Texas softball history.

The team nabbed win number 700 after a 7-3 win over Canyon High School. The team joins only two other high schools in the state with 700 wins all-time.

The Lady Vikings closed out the weekend by beating cross-town rivals A&M Consolidated by a score of 4-1.

The win is the 14th in a row for the Lady Vikes over their cross-town rivals.

