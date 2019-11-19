Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD anti-tobacco group honored statewide

Four members of the Bryan High School club Vikings Kicking Out Tobacco (VKOT) have been selected to the Texans for Safe & Drug Free Youths' Youth Leadership Council (YLC).

Pictured L-R: Caleb Peterson, Nicholas McDaniel, Veronica Vernago, Zaria Yarbrough

YLC members are chosen from across the state to represent Texas youth in tobacco, alcohol, and drug prevention.

VKOT was recognized by the Texas Say What of the Texas School Safety Center as the top-performing tobacco prevention group in Texas for the 2017-2018 and the 2018-2019 school years.

In addition to those awards, VKOT received the National Group Youth Advocate of the Year Award for the U.S., presented by Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids in Washington D.C. in May of 2019.

