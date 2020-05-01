Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD celebrates 'School Lunch Hero Day'

On the Bryan ISD Facebook page, administrators called for students and parents to honor #SchoolLunchHeroDay by sending in messages of support and thanks for the district's nutrition staff.

"[Friday] is #SchoolLunchHeroDay! Please join us in thanking these dedicated professionals with servants' hearts. If you or your children have messages of appreciation for your school's nutrition workers, we encourage you to email them to info@bryanisd.org. We'll pass them along to employees & post some of them on Bryan ISD social media outlets," read the post on Facebook.

