Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD giving out free lunches despite COVID-19 closure

With all this talk about COVID-19, it can be easy to overlook all the ways people are supporting each other even from afar during this crisis.

Today, compassion, dedication and social distancing were all rolled into one as Bryan ISD served up "Grab & Go" lunches for students.

Volunteers and employees worked vigorously to make sure no child went hungry today.

From 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. lunches were handed out to children ages 1 to 18.

Tomorrow the district says they'll begin providing breakfast meals for the following morning.

School officials say now is the time to support one another even while practicing social distancing and by lifting each other up, we're reminded how strong the Brazos Valley community is.