Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD receives multiple donations

Kids in Bryan ISD are getting a little help from the community.

In the past couple of weeks, the district has received 3 checks from businesses in the area to help expand classroom capabilities.

Great Clips donated one thousand dollars to Rudder High School's cosmetology program.

The Bryan-College Station Association of Realtors donated 5 thousand dollars to Hope's Locker, a program that supplies clothing to children in underprivileged living situations.

Last, but certainly not least, Spherion donated one thousand dollars to the Bryan ISD Career and Technical Education Department.