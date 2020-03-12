Treat of the Day: Bryan PD Officer Ellis Boyd

One Bryan Police Officer went above and beyond his vows to save the community and now, he's getting the recognition he deserves.

Officer Ellis Boyd from the Bryan Police department was a recipient of the Houston Rodeo's First Responder of the Year earlier this week.

He received the award for his efforts in saving a woman when her vehicle swerved off the road and landed upside down in water last year.

Officer Boyd and the other officers involved will be recognized at this year's Bryan Employee Awards Banquet with a Life Saving Award.