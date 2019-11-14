Treat of the Day: Bryan Planning & Development earns statewide recognition

The City of Bryan's Planning and Development Services Department has received statewide recognition.

The team is one of only 39 across the state of Texas to be selected as a recipient of the Richard R. Lillie, FAICP Planning Excellence Recognition Program from the Texas Chapter of the American Planning Association.

This award recognizes Texas planning departments that increase community awareness of the importance of planning, aid in economic development, and assist with the overall image of the community.

This is the fourth year in a row that the City of Bryan has been recognized with this designation.