Treat of the Day: Bryan, College Station mayors ringing for Salvation Army

Mayor Andrew Nelson of Bryan and Karl Mooney of College Station are back at it, going head to head in a battle of the twin cities.

The two will be out front of their local Wal-Marts Saturday, December 7 from noon until 1:00 p.m. ringing the bell for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign.

It's a tradition between the mayors of the two cities to see who can raise the most money.

Last year, Bryan's mayor, Andrew Nelson, took home the victory outraising College Station mayor Karl Mooney $4,191.40 to $2,415.50.

Watch the full interview about the rivalry in the video player above.