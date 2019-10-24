Treat of the Day: CHI St. Joseph celebrates National Respiratory Care Week

National Respiratory Care Week celebrates respiratory therapists who work in many areas of health care.

At CHI St. Joseph Health, the respiratory therapists will work with specialists like neonatologists, pulmonologists, and the trauma team. Essentially, anyone having trouble breathing will more than likely have a respiratory therapist taking care of them.

The team at CHI St. Joseph submitted photos of their respiratory therapists celebrating 20 years of care. See the video player above for the full slideshow.

