Treat of the Day: C&J Barbeque wins Butcher’s Ball competition

BCS-based C&J Barbeque was recently invited to participate in the Butcher’s Ball, a charity food competition featuring an invite-only list of Texas’s top chefs.

Then, C&J Barbeque won the whole thing.

“Everyone was really surprised to find out we were from Bryan-College Station and not Houston,” said Justin Manning, owner of C&J Barbeque. “Of course, we do have a chef who’s from Houston, but we brought him here and now he’s a BCS local.”

Manning joined First News at Four to demonstrate how C&J’s made the winning dish, which was an osso buco dish served over a bone marrow biscuit. See the video above for more, and see the Related Links for more on the Butcher’s Ball and how you can enjoy C&J Barbeque.

