Treat of the Day: CSISD students win big at Texas Visual Art Scholastic Event

Five CSISD high school students recently received medals at the state Visual Art Scholastic Event (VASE).

Boya Shi wins Texas Visual Art Scholastic Event gold medal

Highlighting the group was College Station High School student Boya Shi, who received gold medals for BOTH of her pieces.

Only 150 gold medal pieces are selected statewide.

All of the artwork will be on tour at various locations around the state.

Other winners include Alexia Leon (AMCHS), Ella Maxwell (AMCHS), Emma Edmondson (AMCHS), Janice Kim (CSHS).