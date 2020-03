With all of this news about COVID-19, it can be difficult to remind ourselves of all the good going on in the world.

Back in January, Sergeant Kevin Harris with the College Station Police Department an Officer Clint Hart responded to an accident.

On-scene they found a man trapped in a burning car. Together, the two worked to free the man seconds before the car was engulfed in flames.

They were both recent recipients of the Lifesaving Award.