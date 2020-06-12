Treat of the Day: CSPD officer receives award for life-saving move

In mid-April, Officer Patrick McClung with the College Station Police Department responded a call of an unconscious person at a local store. Police say he arrived to find a woman unconscious, losing color, and having trouble breathing.

Police say McClung recognized the woman was likely suffering the effects of a drug overdose, so he administered his department-issued Narcan to treat her. CSPD reports say she responded to the Narcan dose and resumed a normal breathing pattern.

Nasal Narcan, or naloxone, was first issued to officers in late 2017 to help officers remain safe from, and unexposed to, fentanyl or fentanyl-related substances and, if necessary, to be able to treat and reduce injuries and fatalities due to opioid-involved overdoses.

CSPD says McClung’s quick response and his decisiveness under pressure helped save the life of a citizen in distress. This was CSPD's first Narcan save.

McClung was recently presented with a life-saving award from the department for his actions.

