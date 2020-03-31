Treat of the Day: Caldwell Caravan

During one Caldwell church's Zoom Sunday School class, the group decided to use the time to share their love in a unique way.

Each family loaded up in their cars and caravanned past two families' houses who they knew could use some encouragement and support.

One sweet family was in quarantine from traveling out of the country and another family had just lost a loved one.

Although they were sad they weren't able to spend time and give hugs they still found a way to show their encouragement and support.

Thanks to Ashly Sawicki for the awesome photos!