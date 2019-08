The Caldwell High School Honeybees attended Danceline USA Team Camp last weekend where they received team awards for Super Sweepstakes, Top 3 Skit, and Enthusiasm.

Honeybee members Daisy Amaya, Abby Easterling, and Laura Retana were given Star Performer awards and Paulina Gaucin received the Most Valuable Line Member Award.

To top off the camp, all the Honeybees were all selected to the Danceline Elite Team.

Congratulations to the Caldwell Honeybees!