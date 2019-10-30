Treat of the Day: Chad Jones Law kids off ‘Coats 4 Kids’ early due to cold weather

For six years now, Chad Jones Law, a College Station-based injury law firm, has passed out hundreds and hundreds of brand-new coats to local children in need.

This year is no different—except that Coats 4 Kids is bigger than ever.

“We’ve purchased 800 coats already to hand out,” said Stephanie Jones from the firm. Those are in addition to the new coats donated by members of the community.

Now, the really fun part begins: handing them out. Coats 4 Kids’ distribution was scheduled to start on Nov. 1, but Stephanie Jones says she had another idea as the weather turned cold this week.

“I thought of all the kids out on Halloween in these low temperatures, and I asked my team if we could start handing out coats two days early,” said Jones on First News at Four. “So we made it happen.”

There is no application process to receive a brand-new coat. Simply come to Chad Jones Law offices during business hours with the child who would like a coat. That child will be allowed to choose their own coat. See the details below.

Chad Jones Law

2811 S. Earl Rudder Freeway

College Station, TX

Phone: (979) 431-5749

Office Hours

Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

