Treat of the Day: College Park home receives historic designation

On Tuesday, Historic Home Plaque #103 was presented to Carolyn Karabinos and her daughter, Audra. They the owners of a home on the 500 block of Fairview Avenue in College Park.

The beautifully restored home was originally built in 1899 on the campus of the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas, but was moved to its current location in 1942. It once served as home to D.W. Williams, acting president of AMC in 1956-57.

Following the presentation, Ms. Karabinos released a new flock of guineas. For decades, flocks have called the College Park area home, but numbers have dwindled in recent years.