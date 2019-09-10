Treat of the Day: College Station Firefighters help The Arts Council

The College Station Fire Department is always looking for ways to serve the community on top of responding to emergencies.

Last week, when The Arts Council needed to hang a new rope on their flag pole, in preparation for the opening of their 9/11 Memorial exhibit...C-Shift at Station 3, was more than happy to help out.

The department says it was a good opportunity for some training, and it honored their fallen brothers and sisters.

Thanks for all you do for our community!