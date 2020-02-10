Treat of the Day: College Station ISD FFA students win big at FWSSR

The College Station FFA Meat Judging Team dominated over the competition in the meat judging contest at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

The team won by an incredible 51 points with a team score of 1,974 out of 2,040 possible points.

The team evaluated classes of beef, pork, and lamb carcasses, beef ribs, pork loins, and beef ribeye steaks, while also answering 10 questions over the pork and lamb carcass classes.

They also graded the quality and yield of six beef carcasses and identified 30 retail cuts of beef, pork, and lamb.